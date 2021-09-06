Tom Brady: Buccaneers QB projected to lead NFL in passing touchdowns
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has built enough of a resume during his NFL career that he has nothing further to prove in order to be a legend of the game for years to come. But even at the age of 44, Brady continues to have people expecting him to accomplish even more. NFL Network Analytics Expert Cynthia Frelund has projected which NFL players will lead certain statistics in 2021 and has Brady leading the league in passing touchdowns with 38.247sports.com
