By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Officials say the Hazelwood Mob that terrorized the Pittsburgh neighborhood is no longer in business. Twenty-five people were charged for gun trafficking and firearms violations in two separate but related indictments unsealed Thursday. Local and federal law enforcement executed 10 raids in and around Hazelwood earlier Thursday and found multiple guns. (Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA) (Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA) FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall said the Hazelwood Mob terrorized the neighborhood and was responsible for an increase in violent crime. Also known as the Down Low Gang, the group is accused of distributing at least 400 grams...