Wheeling Cardinals Soccer Cruises to Season-Opening Win

Wheeling, W. Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Cardinals rolled to a 7-1 victory over visiting Pitt Johnstown. The Mountain Lions weren’t even able to get a shot off in the entire first half. Daniel Skarpnes kicked the first goal of the game and had 2 total. Richard Afolayanka also had a 2 goal match. Wheeling keeper Tyler Serman only had to field 2 shots from the Mountain Lions in the whole contest and Wheeling had the chance to give some of its bench players some playing time. Wheeling will continue its stretch of three consecutive home games. It welcomes Ohio’s Notre Dame College on Wednesday. The game starts at 7:30 PM.