PCG Edutainment Provides College Courses for Music Artists Attending Accredited Universities Across the US; Establishes Partnership with Kennesaw State University

Stamford Advocate
 3 days ago

KENNESAW, Ga. (PRWEB) September 05, 2021. Owner of Digital Science Media, Matej Harangozo, and CEO of PCG Artist Development, Bernard Porter, launched their joint venture - PCG Edutainment in the fall of 2020. The company provides college course curriculum and instruction in the fields of music, social media, digital marketing, and artist development. The latest partnership is with Kennesaw State University’s College of Professional Education as part of the Joel A. Katz Music and Entertainment Business Program.

