Michael Porter Jr.: 'Everything is going smooth' in contract talks with Nuggets
When the offseason opened, three members of the 2018 NBA Draft class received max extensions immediately. Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have all agreed to long-term deals with their teams, and now, one of the best remaining players in that class is working towards joining them. Michael Porter Jr. is also eligible for an extension, and as he told Mike Singer of the Denver Post, things are moving in the right direction.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0