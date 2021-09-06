CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Northport, NY

Police: 13-year-old killed after dirt bike crashes into car in East Northport

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

Police say a 13-year-old boy was killed by a car while riding a dirt bike late Saturday night in East Northport.

They say Nicholas Woodworth was riding the Honda dirt bike eastbound on Pulaski Road around 11:30 p.m. when he was struck by a car going north.

Woodworth was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Friends say Woodworth was a regular at the Greenlawn Skate Park, went by the nickname "Blueberry" andwas always looking out for other kids.

A small memorial was set up near the accident site Sunday.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

