Police: 13-year-old killed after dirt bike crashes into car in East Northport

Police say a 13-year-old boy was killed by a car while riding a dirt bike late Saturday night in East Northport.

They say Nicholas Woodworth was riding the Honda dirt bike eastbound on Pulaski Road around 11:30 p.m. when he was struck by a car going north.

Woodworth was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Friends say Woodworth was a regular at the Greenlawn Skate Park, went by the nickname "Blueberry" andwas always looking out for other kids.

A small memorial was set up near the accident site Sunday.