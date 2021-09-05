Mets Morning News: Mets split twin bill, Nimmo to the IL

The Mets lost again to the Giants on Thursday night, getting swept in the three-game series, and putting their record in a 13-game stretch against the Giants and Dodgers at 2-11. Carlos Carrasco had his best outing so far as a Met, pitching seven innings and allowing just two runs, which came in the first inning when Kris Bryant hit a two-run home run. Pete Alonso tied the game in the sixth inning with a two-run homer of his own, but Seth Lugo struggled in the eighth inning, allowing the Giants to take the lead 3-2. In the bottom of the eighth, the Mets threatened to tie or take the lead, but as we’ve all grown accustom to lately, the lineup came up short, and they ended up losing yet another one run game.