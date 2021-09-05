CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets Morning News: Mets split twin bill, Nimmo to the IL

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets split a doubleheader with the Nationals yesterday, blowing a nine-run lead in the first game before pulling out an 11-9 victory in extras thanks to a Francisco Lindor two-run homer and falling just short of a comeback in the second game, losing by a score of 4-3. The loss in Game 2 ended a seven-game winning streak, but the Braves and Phillies both lost yesterday, meaning that the Mets gained a half game on both teams and are 3.5 games out of first place in the NL East.

