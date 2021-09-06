Missouri launches Office of Childhood to expand services for children and families
Missouri’s new Office of Childhood officially launched Monday with a mission to transform the landscape of early childhood in the state for years to come. The office’s ultimate goal: to expand the services the state offers for children and families and make it easier for them to be accessed in order to support the best outcomes for kids, said Pam Thomas, the assistant commissioner of the new office housed within the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).www.therolladailynews.com
