CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri launches Office of Childhood to expand services for children and families

Rolla Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri’s new Office of Childhood officially launched Monday with a mission to transform the landscape of early childhood in the state for years to come. The office’s ultimate goal: to expand the services the state offers for children and families and make it easier for them to be accessed in order to support the best outcomes for kids, said Pam Thomas, the assistant commissioner of the new office housed within the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

www.therolladailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Office Of Childhood#Social Services#The Independent#Dese#The First Steps Early#Aligned
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Missouri With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 37.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 26. More than 626,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 45.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending August 26. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Missouri StateJacksonville Journal Courier

Missouri Gov. Parson issues new state of emergency for state

On Friday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson terminated Executive Order 20-02, ending the State of Emergency that had been in effect since March 13, 2020. Upon termination of Executive Order 20-02, Parson issued Executive Order 21-09, which represents a more targeted State of Emergency declaration that addresses the "continued needs" of Missouri's health care system.
Missouri StateKMBC.com

Missouri expands COVID-19 treatment for high-risk individuals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said it will provide monoclonal antibody infusion treatment for 30 days at sites in Jackson, Pettis, Scott, Butler and Jefferson counties. Infusions began Wednesday at Truman Medical Center in Jackson County. Other sites will begin the treatment in...
Missouri Statebransontrilakesnews.com

Two area farm families honored at Missouri State Fair

A Cedarcreek family and a Crane family were chosen as Missouri Farm Family for Taney and Stone County during the 62nd Annual Missouri Farm Family Day at the Missouri State Fair. According to a press release from the University of Missouri Extension Office of Taney County, each year the fair...
Missouri StateKCTV 5

Mercy doctor sees patients with Ivermectin poisoning in rural Missouri hospitals

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- News 4 is learning Missourians are being hospitalized for taking a livestock drug to prevent, and in some cases cure, COVID-19. News 4 reported on experts warning the public against taking Ivermectin in late August, when the state's poison control center phones were ringing off the hook. Now, hospitals across the state are seeing those patients who are choosing to take the drug.
Columbia, MOozarkradionews.com

Missouri Explorers Program Expanded this Fall to Commemorate the Bicentennial

COLUMBIA, MO- About 1,500 Missourians have registered to travel to various part of the state as part of Missouri Explorers, an official bicentennial program to encourage families, individuals and small groups to travel the state, safely, and participate in fun challenges to learn more about Missouri history and culture. Participants in the Missouri Explorers program receive a button after registering and a list of challenges to earn additional buttons. Participants are asked to submit a photo of each stop in their challenge and to share their photos on social media using the hashtag #moexplorers.
Missouri StateOzarks First.com

Thousands get COVID in first weeks of school in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Thousands of Missouri children have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the new school year began, and at least one rural school closed for cleaning after an outbreak. A map on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks down virus cases among people aged 5-19 within each school district’s geographic boundaries.
Missouri StateRolla Daily News

Missouri fielding ‘high volume’ of calls for rental assistance as evictions resume

Calls from tenants seeking emergency rental assistance are escalating in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that blocked a national eviction moratorium. The Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC) has 60 application processors working to distribute hundreds of millions in federal aid and has been fielding about 500 calls and responding to about 200 emails per week, Steven Whitson, community initiatives manager, told the commission in a meeting Wednesday morning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy