CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, TX

MAN HUNT CALLED OFF-PORTER RESIDENTS KEEP ALERT !

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an extensive search by law enforcement, the suspects were not found and may have left the area. If anyone sees any suspicious activity please call 911. MCTXSheriff Searching for Home Invasion Suspects Law enforcement is in the area of the Oakhurst Subdivision in Porter, TX searching for two armed suspects who attempted a home invasion and fled. Suspects were wearing apparel with the word “POLICE”. Suspects are described as black males wearing dark-colored clothing. Suspects are 5’10, 155-160 lbs and 6’0, 185-200 lbs.

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Porter, TX
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Porter, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Precinct#Houston Police Department#Mctxsheriff#Atvs#K 9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's ATF nominee withdraws amid bipartisan pushback

On Thursday pulled the nomination of David Chipman to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) after Republicans unified to oppose the pick and one independent senator expressed reservations. Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed Thursday morning that the White House would withdraw Chipman's nomination. Biden,...
San Jose, CAABC News

Elizabeth Holmes drawn as villain, underdog as trial begins

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys sketched dueling portraits of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes as her trial got underway Wednesday, alternatively describing her as a greedy villain who faked her way to the top and as a passionate underdog whose spent years trying to shake up the health care industry.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy