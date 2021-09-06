MAN HUNT CALLED OFF-PORTER RESIDENTS KEEP ALERT !

After an extensive search by law enforcement, the suspects were not found and may have left the area. If anyone sees any suspicious activity please call 911. MCTXSheriff Searching for Home Invasion Suspects Law enforcement is in the area of the Oakhurst Subdivision in Porter, TX searching for two armed suspects who attempted a home invasion and fled. Suspects were wearing apparel with the word “POLICE”. Suspects are described as black males wearing dark-colored clothing. Suspects are 5’10, 155-160 lbs and 6’0, 185-200 lbs.