Package Thieves Are Out and About, and Some Are Surprising. More and packages are being stolen from doorsteps everywhere. So much so that Amazon has launched a service where you can give Amazon the code to your garage door so they can put packages inside. My daughter has a Ring doorbell camera on her house to alert her to package deliveries and so far, no lost packages for her. Connecticut resident Kristin Levine has a similar device and was alerted to package delivery. Before she could get the door, the alert when off a second time. When she checked the camera, she caught a package thief red-handed but she wasn’t mad, she was laughing hysterically according to nbcnews.com.