Suffolk police join state police, border agents during Operation S.H.I.E.L.D.

Suffolk police have joined up with state police and border patrol agents for Operation S.H.I.E.L.D. - seeking to protect people from potential terror threats.

Sgt. James Meehan, with the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department, says that keeping an eye for any foreign vessels isn't just protecting the county or the state - it could be protecting the U.S.

“We also sweep every marina in Suffolk County with radiation detecting material just in case someone tries to come in and try to do harm that way,” he says.

Trooper Fabio Daino, with New York State Police, says that the crew makes sure that foreign vessels are reporting to the appropriate federal and state agencies before entering a port.

Dozens of vessels are boarded every day and most of the violations are minor documentation problems, but Daino says they sometimes stumble upon other illegal activity.

The mission is funded by the federal government. Boats have been patrolling all Labor Day weekend and will be out on the water on Monday as well.