CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Suffolk County, NY

Suffolk police join state police, border agents during Operation S.H.I.E.L.D.

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVKWJ_0bncqXTg00

Suffolk police have joined up with state police and border patrol agents for Operation S.H.I.E.L.D. - seeking to protect people from potential terror threats.

Sgt. James Meehan, with the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department, says that keeping an eye for any foreign vessels isn't just protecting the county or the state - it could be protecting the U.S.

“We also sweep every marina in Suffolk County with radiation detecting material just in case someone tries to come in and try to do harm that way,” he says.

Trooper Fabio Daino, with New York State Police, says that the crew makes sure that foreign vessels are reporting to the appropriate federal and state agencies before entering a port.

Dozens of vessels are boarded every day and most of the violations are minor documentation problems, but Daino says they sometimes stumble upon other illegal activity.

The mission is funded by the federal government. Boats have been patrolling all Labor Day weekend and will be out on the water on Monday as well.

Comments / 2

News 12

News 12

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
Suffolk County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suffolk Police#Border Patrol#New York State Police#S H I E L D
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy