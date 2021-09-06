Special Weather Statement issued for Avoyelles, Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 08:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Avoyelles; Rapides A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Rapides and northwestern Avoyelles Parishes through 945 PM CDT At 919 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Alexandria, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Alexandria, Pineville, Alexandria International Airport, Effie, Ball, Lecompte, Libuse, Echo, Tioga, Esler Regional Airport, Kingsville, Poland, Kolin, Centerpoint, Ruby, Holloway, Paradise, Deville, Woodworth and Forest Hill. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 65 and 95. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH