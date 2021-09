A few months into the pandemic, I texted a close friend about Instagram. Virginia had a stay-at-home order and classes were over, so what else was there to think about, I guess? When it was no longer safe to see our friends and family in person, all eyes turned to digital spaces. Instagram became one of the platforms that no longer served as an extension of ourselves, but what we relied on to tell our stories. From the confines of our own homes, we became our online depictions of ourselves — every post and comment a way of signaling to our communities that we were alive, that we were still interacting with the world around us, no matter how different it looked.