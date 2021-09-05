CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

How To Build Built-in Bookshelves with a Desk

By Brad Rodriguez
Fix This Build That
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to make your own built-in bookshelves with a desk? Custom built-in bookshelves add so much storage space, and a built-in desk creates a dedicated place to focus. You can build your own DIY built-in bookshelves by following the plans I created for this project. Before we get started, make...

fixthisbuildthat.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Interior DesignKTEN.com

HOW FIREPLACE MANTEL STRAPS CAN ADD STYLE TO YOUR HOME

Originally Posted On: How Fireplace Mantel Straps Can Add Style to Your Home – Old West Iron. Your home should stand out from the crowd. In a world where well-decorated interiors are becoming more of the norm, it’s easy for your interior design to look like your friends’, family’s, and strangers’ homes.
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

30 Timeless Greige Bathroom Decor Ideas

What color palette to choose for home decor? Don’t know? Puzzling over it? No worries, there’s always a good idea – neutrals! Neutrals never go out of style, they look chic, they can be all-different and they match any decor style and them you choose. Today we are looking at one of the most non-cheesy, very timeless and cool neutral shade, and this is greige.
Home & GardenPopular Mechanics

How To Build This Simple Magazine Rack

POP Projects is a collection of new and classic projects from more than a century of Popular Mechanics. Master skills, get tool recommendations, and, most importantly, build something of your very own. Two or three evenings puttering around the workshop is all it takes to build this magazine rack, and...
Home & Gardenmarthastewart.com

How to Build Screened-In Porch

Planning and prepping your toolbox ahead of time will make this home improvement a not-so-daunting task. When the weather is just right, the porch is a go-to spot for enjoying long chats with family and friends, drinking refreshing glasses of iced tea, or reading a good book. However, when bugs are buzzing around or leaves are falling from the trees, most of us begin to spend less time in these outdoor living spaces. If you want to extend the amount of time you're able to use your porch, consider screening it in; while screens won't be enough to transform your porch into an all-seasons space, it will make it more comfortable during certain parts of the year. And if the idea of creating a screened-in porch may sound overwhelming, we're here to help. When you know what tools and supplies you need, as well as how to get the job done, you might find that it's a DIY project you're able to tackle on your own.
Interior DesignConsumer Reports.org

4 Easy Tips to Organize Your Home's Entryway

There’s an unspoken rule that the entryway to a home serves as a drop-off point for a slew of odds and ends. We kick our shoes off the moment we get inside, hang our coats in the hall closet or on a wall-mounted hook, drop the mail on a console, and toss our keys on top.
Home & GardenDesign Milk

8 Creative Ideas for Storage + Organization to Help Conquer the Clutter

If spring is the time for deep cleaning, autumn just might be meant for doing a deep dive and getting everything in order. It’s a great time to go through your home and decide what needs to be tucked away and what needs to be organized so that it can be at your fingertips at a moment’s notice. Now that one of the busiest seasons is wrapping up, we know what your countertops and entryway might look like. So with that in mind, we’ve pulled together eight creative ways to conquer the clutter so that your storage and organization game will be in A+ shape.
Interior Designarchitecturaldigest.com

How to Use Storage to Make Your Tiny Closet Feel Grand

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Life can get messy, but your closet doesn’t have to,” urges Shira Gill, professional organizer and design expert. She outlines a step-by-step guide...
Interior Designtheplaidhorse.com

Rancho style interior design tips for horse-lovers

The rancho style has attracted sophisticated lovers of comfort and originality for several decades. And for a reason! Spending every day in a space with a “rustic” interior would definitely make one feel the closeness and unity with nature. All you need to know about the rancho-style interior design. The...
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Ergonomic Armchair Designs

Patricia Urquiola has designed an elevated lounge chair for the furniture brand Cassina. Dubbed the Back-Wing Pro armchair, this new design boasts a simple yet comfortable aesthetic and is perfect for office spaces, lounge areas, and lobbies. The armchair is the second piece belonging to Cassina's Back-Wing Pro collection, with...
DesignTrendHunter.com

Abstract Geometric Wallpaper Patterns

Alex Proba is known for incorporating colorful, abstract patterns to adorn my surface. From ceramic tiles to rugs to swimming pools, the patterns feature vibrant and visually enticing designs. Alex Proba recently collaborated with Wallpaper Projects to create five new abstract prints to turn any wall into an artistic mural.
Interior Designhartfordcitynewstimes.com

Transform your outdoor space with these 6 room concepts

(BPT) - Homeowners’ preferences are shifting, with 90% of Americans agreeing their outdoor space is more valuable than ever before. Before the pandemic, they looked to build entertainment areas, focusing on hosting large and mid-size get-togethers. Now, homeowners’ interests are leaning toward outdoor spaces that play a more integral role in their everyday lives, addressing restoration, relaxation and connection.
Interior DesignPosted by
BobVila

Painting Your Bathroom This Color Could Increase Your Home’s Selling Price by $5,000

In 2021, Zillow commissioned a study involving “1,300 recent or prospective U.S. home buyers” and found that certain paint colors can actually increase the selling price of a home by as much as $5,000. The study’s findings were based on the typical U.S. home value of $290,000. For their research, the experts at Zillow used 15 paint colors in the bathroom, kitchen, living room and primary bedroom to see how the shades impacted home values.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This HGTV Star Suggests Painting Your Lower Cabinets This Color to Add Warmth Into the Kitchen

Painting kitchen cabinets has been one of the most executed DIYs over the last year. And it’s not hard to see why: with everyone staying at home more, there’s a desire to breathe new life into the most used spaces. And when it comes to easy ways to brighten up the kitchen, painting your cabinets is the way to go. However, with so many options out there, settling on a paint color can be extremely difficult — so let HGTV star and interior designer Breegan Jane make it easy for you.
hackaday.com

Building A Levitating Turbine Desk Toy

Magnetic levitation is a beautiful thing to watch. Seeing small objects wobble about while seemingly hovering in thin air never gets old. If you want something suitably distracting in this vein for your own desk, consider building this levitating turbine from [JGJMatt]. The build uses a combination of 3D printed...
Home & Gardengrit.com

Learn how we built our angled mini-greenhouse with scrap PVC.

Winter is coming on here at our Arizona desert homestead and, even though the temperatures are dropping, we still look forward to eating fresh kale, chard, escarole, lettuce, and other fresh hardy produce all winter long with the aid of a mini-hoop house. Don’t be misled by the fact that our homestead is in the southeastern Arizona desert. Last year, one storm dropped six inches of snow on our place. The following week, another cold front brought our temperatures here at the Bear Cave down to 2? F here at our 5,000 ft elevation. Down in the valley, it was below zero. It certainly gets cold enough here to zap most tender growing garden plants without some protection.
ShoppingLiterary Hub

21 of the most unusual novelty bookshelves you can buy.

During the pandemic, my apartment has filled up with books. There are books on the floor. There are books under the couch. There are books in boxes and books in tote bags. There are books in piles in the closet. Some of these are books I purchased, and others are books that might otherwise have been sent to the Literary Hub office. It is possible that I am becoming a book hoarder. But really, I just need a new shelf. Or two. Turns out, as you may already know if you have recently shopped online for new bookshelves, that there are choices. There are some great choices, and some very, very weird ones. Here are some highlights from my search—some of which I would love to have in my home, and some of which . . . well, you’ll see.

Comments / 0

Community Policy