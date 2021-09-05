How To Build Built-in Bookshelves with a Desk

Planning and prepping your toolbox ahead of time will make this home improvement a not-so-daunting task. When the weather is just right, the porch is a go-to spot for enjoying long chats with family and friends, drinking refreshing glasses of iced tea, or reading a good book. However, when bugs are buzzing around or leaves are falling from the trees, most of us begin to spend less time in these outdoor living spaces. If you want to extend the amount of time you're able to use your porch, consider screening it in; while screens won't be enough to transform your porch into an all-seasons space, it will make it more comfortable during certain parts of the year. And if the idea of creating a screened-in porch may sound overwhelming, we're here to help. When you know what tools and supplies you need, as well as how to get the job done, you might find that it's a DIY project you're able to tackle on your own.