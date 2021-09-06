CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton Wants to Move Near Childhood Home, in Property Costing 47X Higher Than UK Annual Salary

By Kate Hill
enstarz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince William's wife Kate Middleton reportedly wanted to move to Windsor Castle in County Berkshire near her childhood home. According to Express, the said location where the couple wants to move is near the Bucklebury Village where Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton raised her and her siblings. The old family property was worth $1.7 million (£1.5million), and it was called Oak Acre. The source also mentioned that it was the house where the Duchess of Cambridge spent her teenage years.

Prince William
Prince Harry
#Uk#British Royal Family#Instagram#Georgian#Middletons
U.K.
Royals
Celebrities
