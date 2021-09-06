Another cabinet resignation for Oklahoma’s governor

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Gov. Kevin Stitt says another member of his cabinet is stepping down. Stitt announced late Friday that he had accepted David Ostrowe’s resignation as secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration. Ostrowe was indicted for bribery in December. The indictment alleged that he tried to pressure two Oklahoma Tax Commission members to drop penalties against an ex-lawmaker’s business. Attorney General Mike Hunter later dropped those charges, citing a potential conflict of interest within his office. Hunter later resigned. Stitt earlier this week announced that his general counsel, Jason Reese, also was resigning.