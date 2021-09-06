CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros' Ryne Stanek: Takes fourth loss in relief

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Stanek (1-4) allowed one earned run on one hit in one-third of an inning, taking the loss to the Padres on Sunday. Stanek relieved Kendall Graveman with one out in the ninth inning. He retired the first batter and needed just one final out to force extra innings. However, he surrendered the game-winning home run by Jake Cronenworth. The 29-year-old had five straight scoreless appearances prior to Sunday's loss. He has a 3.86 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 73 strikeouts in 58.1 innings this season.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Graveman
Person
Jake Cronenworth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Padres#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBHouston Chronicle

Framber Valdez unravels in Astros' loss to Padres

SAN DIEGO — Framber Valdez vacillates between dominant and dangerous. Emotion sometimes overtakes him and sends a start astray. The tendency marred his first two major league seasons, when Valdez flashed brilliance but could not avoid awful stretches of command or execution. The Astros hesitated to trust him because of it.
MLBnumberfire.com

Alex Bregman on Astros' bench against Mariners

Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Seattle Mariners. Bregman extended his hitting streak to eight games on Tuesday and the Astros appear to be giving him a breather for Wednesday's matinee. Marwin Gonzalez is covering third base and batting eighth. Yuli Gurriel is moving up a couple spots to bat third in place of Bregman.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Fight Back to Take the Royals 6-5 in Extras

Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker are back. It looks like the Astros are too. Bregman, Tucker, and surprising rookie Jake Meyers came through in the 10th inning to pull out a needed win against the tough KC Royals, ending the homestand on a winning note, and taking the series against the Royals.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Takes no-decision Wednesday

McCullers did not factor in the decision against Kansas City on Wednesday, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out seven over 6.2 innings. McCullers limited the Royals to one run through six innings but got into trouble in the seventh. After the right-handed hurler loaded the bases on a single and back-to-back walks with two outs, Cristian Javier came on and served up a grand slam to Whit Merrifield, with three of the runs charged to McCullers. The 27-year-old tied a season high with four walks in the contest and departed after throwing 107 pitches. He's expected to make his next start at Seattle early next week.
MLBYardbarker

Allard's Streak Broken By Potent Astros Lineup In Rangers' 5-2 Loss

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kolby Allard's streak of quality starts ends at four with Saturday night's outing. The Texas Rangers lost by a score of 5-2 on Saturday, as the Houston Astros' bats got off to a much better start against Allard than they did against Glenn Otto on Friday. Allard...
Houston, TXchatsports.com

44-84 - Rangers hand over Silver Boot to Astros with 5-4 loss

The Texas Rangers scored four runs but the Houston Astros rallied to score five runs. American League West teams play each other 19 times per season. To win the season series, a team needs to win ten games before their division rival does. The Astros came into tonight’s game holding...
MLBColumbian

Mariners stumble late in loss to Astros

SEATTLE — Jake Meyers had the last of three singles as part of Houston’s eighth-inning rally against former teammate Joe Smith, scoring Kyle Tucker with the go-ahead run and sending the Astros over the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Monday night. Dylan Moore had a pinch-hit, two-run homer for Seattle in...
MLBexpressnews.com

Abraham Toro haunts Astros with grand slam in loss to Mariners

SEATTLE — Kendall Graveman gave up the baseball and shuffled from the mound. The crowd he once captivated now cheered upon his collapse. Graveman got to the foul line, allowed an umpire to inspect him for foreign substances and disappeared into the third-base dugout. Delirium continued across the diamond. Graveman’s...
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

This version of Ryne Stanek is what the Astros envisioned

When Monday night’s game in Seattle was at a critical juncture, Ryne Stanek was called upon to pitch the eighth inning and protect a one-run lead. The Astros’ hulking hurler responded by doing something he hadn’t done all season: He struck out all three batters he faced. Closer Ryan Pressly was then able to shut the door in the ninth.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros' bats come up empty in another shutout loss to Mariners

SEATTLE — Supposed to be baseball’s best offense, and finally at full strength, the Astros went scoreless in Seattle. They have not mustered a run in 19 straight innings, stunning futility for a lineup that prides itself on prolific outbursts. Houston put one runner past second base in a wretched...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Suffers tough-luck loss

Odorizzi (6-7) was handed the loss against the Mariners on Wednesday after allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings. Odorizzi made it through five scoreless frames but came back for the sixth and was pulled after surrendering a single and a walk to open up the inning. The runner on second came around to score on a sacrifice fly, which ended up being the only run scored by either team. The 31-year-old reached seven strikeouts for just the third time in 13 starts since June 21 and induced 14 whiffs on the day overall. He's allowed two runs or fewer in four of his last five outings but hasn't reached the six-inning mark since July 9. Odorizzi owns a 4.32 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 82:31 K:BB over 89.2 innings and lines up for a rematch against the Mariners next week.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Fourth straight save

Pressly recorded the save in Friday's 6-3 win over the Padres, allowing a walk in the ninth inning. Pressly entered in the ninth with a three-run lead and worked around a one-out walk to Fernando Tatis to lock down his 23rd save of the season. He's now recorded saves in each of his last four appearances and has permitted just one run in 11 innings dating back to the beginning of August.
MLBNBC San Diego

Hosmer Leads Padres Loss to Astros

The Padres schedule in September is far and away the toughest in baseball. It's not off to a great start. A pair of Houston homers, some slacking from a veteran (1st baseman Eric Hosmer), and plenty of missed opportunities to score runs doomed the Friars in a 6-3 loss to the Astros on Friday night at Petco Park.
MLBMLB

Padres miss chance as Astros take opener

SAN DIEGO -- The Padres survived a start by the biggest question mark remaining in their pitching rotation. The game was in the hands of one of the best bullpens in baseball. The Padres were in position to ascend to the lead for the second National League Wild Card spot, a status they haven’t held since Aug. 19.
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Cronenworth homers in 9th, Padres win; Stanek, Astros tumble

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — As he rounded third base and flung off his batting helmet in anticipation of a wild celebration after his first career walk-off home run, Jake Cronenworth of the San Diego Padres had two thoughts racing through his mind. “I've always had the same feeling, just...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Pitches five innings

Odorizzi allowed two runs on five hits while striking out five in five innings against the Mariners on Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision. The right-hander gave up a two-run double to J.P. Crawford in the fifth inning, scoring Luis Torrens and Jarred Kelenic. It was the sixth consecutive start in which he lasted at least five innings -- he's compiled a 2.90 ERA and 2-1 record over that stretch. Odorizzi is expected to start next against the Rangers on Monday.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros blow out Mariners in series-opening win

The hit seemed designed to rupture stitches in cowhide. The baseball was traveling nearly 103 mph when it came off Aledmys Díaz’s bat and screamed toward Abraham Toro. The former Astro attempted to jump in front of Díaz’s bullet. His foot instead diverted the ball into the outfield and assisted the Astros in driving in two runs. Two pitches later, Jake Meyers crushed a three-run home run to expand the lead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy