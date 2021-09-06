Astros' Ryne Stanek: Takes fourth loss in relief
Stanek (1-4) allowed one earned run on one hit in one-third of an inning, taking the loss to the Padres on Sunday. Stanek relieved Kendall Graveman with one out in the ninth inning. He retired the first batter and needed just one final out to force extra innings. However, he surrendered the game-winning home run by Jake Cronenworth. The 29-year-old had five straight scoreless appearances prior to Sunday's loss. He has a 3.86 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 73 strikeouts in 58.1 innings this season.www.cbssports.com
