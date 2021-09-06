Astros' Ryne Stanek: Takes fourth loss in relief

Odorizzi (6-7) was handed the loss against the Mariners on Wednesday after allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings. Odorizzi made it through five scoreless frames but came back for the sixth and was pulled after surrendering a single and a walk to open up the inning. The runner on second came around to score on a sacrifice fly, which ended up being the only run scored by either team. The 31-year-old reached seven strikeouts for just the third time in 13 starts since June 21 and induced 14 whiffs on the day overall. He's allowed two runs or fewer in four of his last five outings but hasn't reached the six-inning mark since July 9. Odorizzi owns a 4.32 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 82:31 K:BB over 89.2 innings and lines up for a rematch against the Mariners next week.