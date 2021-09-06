CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

World Cup qualifying: Lingard, Saka lead England; Egypt nabs (another) point

By Nicholas Mendola
NBC Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAin’t no party like a World Cup qualifying party because a World Cup qualifying party — at least during international breaks — barely stops. There were no Asian World Cup qualifiers to have us up very early, but soccer again carried the day throughout the world as Europe and Africa bridged the gap to South American and CONCACAF play.

soccer.nbcsports.com

The Independent

Chelsea vs Zenit referee: Bartosz Frankowski to officiate Champions League match

Polish referee Bartosz Frankowski will take charge of Chelsea’s Champions League opener against Zenit St Petersburg tonight. Thomas Tuchel’s side are the reigning champions after defeating Manchester City 1-0 in last season’s final. The Blues have made a fine start to the Premier League campaign with three wins from their first four matches of the season. Chelsea also held on to secure a draw with 10 men at Liverpool. Russian champions Zenit have also made a strong start to the season and are top of the table after seven games. Frankowski took charge of a Champions League group stage match for the first time last season when he oversaw a meeting between Stade Rennais and Sevilla, who happened to be in Chelsea’s group. The 34-year-old served as a fourth official at Euro 2020 this summer. Tuchel has suggested that Ben Chilwell could be in line for this first start of the season, but N’Golo Kante is a doubt and Christian Pulisic is out for the Group H clash. Mason Mount could also return for Chelsea after he was rested for Saturday’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa, which saw Romelu Lukaku score twice on his return to Stamford Bridge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

USMNT Gains Exposure, Experience and a World Cup Qualifying Point in El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Thursday night’s World Cup qualifying opener represented the next stage of a young U.S. men’s national team’s journey and development, and what a stirring stage it was. The Estadio Cuscatlán was loud, pulsing, and at times it felt like it might come to life thanks to the jumping, jam-packed crowd that definitely was way larger than it was supposed to be.
MLS
newschain

Talking points ahead of Scotland’s World Cup qualifier in Austria

Scotland go into their clash with Austria with renewed optimism following a 1-0 win against Moldova and their opponents’ crushing defeat against Israel. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding the showdown in Vienna. Momentum swing. Scotland supporters were at a low...
SOCCER
ESPN

Stunning strike earns point for Bolivia in World Cup qualifier

Substitute Fernando Saucedo scored a stunning late goal to give home side Bolivia a 1-1 draw against Colombia in their World Cup qualifier in La Paz on Thursday. Colombia had not lost to Bolivia for 10 games and they will feel aggrieved at not leaving with all three points after taking the lead in the 69th minute when Roger Martinez cut in from the right and slipped the ball into the far corner of the net.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

USMNT earns point on road in World Cup qualifier: Top moments

After missing out on the 2018 World Cup, the United States men's soccer team is eager to earn a ticket back to the sport's biggest stage. The journey to do so started Thursday night. That's when the USMNT took on El Salvador in its first qualifying match for the 2022...
MLS
NJ.com

Hungary vs. England FREE LIVE STREAM (9/2/21): Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying online | Time, USA TV, channel

England faces Hungary in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match at Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary, on Thursday, September 2, 2021 (9/2/21). Fans without cable can watch the match for free with a trial of fuboTV (spanish-language feed only) or with ESPN+. Sign up for the subscription service, which will stream a majority of Europe’s FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, here.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

England predicted lineup vs Hungary - World Cup qualifier

The wounds from England's Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy on penalties may still be open, but the Three Lions must put that disappointment to bed and focus on dispatching Hungary in their opening game of World Cup qualification. The 2022 tournament gets underway in just 14 months time, with...
SOCCER
goal.com

2022 World Cup qualifiers: Egypt sack coach El Badry after Gabon draw

A last-gasp effort from Mostafa Mohamed rescued a point for the Pharoahs who struggled to dominate Sunday's game in Franceville. The Egyptian Football Association has sacked national team head coach Hossam El Badry after their 1-1 draw with Gabon in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match on Sunday. His...
FIFA
90min.com

England starting lineup vs Andorra - World Cup qualifier

After battling to a 4-0 win over Hungary last time out, England will hope to take their foot off the gas slightly when minnows Andorra rock up to Wembley. Gareth Southgate made few changes against Hungary but has rung them this time around, offering starts to a number of fringe playres looking to impress. Poland awaits in the week, but here's the XI selected by the Three Lions' boss...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Will Wales need another Bale-out in World Cup qualifier against Estonia?

Wales play Estonia in a 2022 World Cup qualifier on Wednesday. Victory would take Wales – who beat Belarus 3-2 in dramatic fashion on Sunday – into second spot behind Group E leaders Belgium. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding the...
FIFA
FanSided

UCL: Manchester United and Chelsea begin their European campaigns

Manchester United and Chelsea begin their UEFA Champions League campaigns this week, against BSC Young Boys and Zenit St Petersburg, respectively. United will be looking to get their group stage off to a good start, after going unbeaten so far in the Premier League. In 2020/21 the Red Devils fell out of the UCL in the group stage as they lost to Paris St Germain and RB Leipzig in consecutive games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

When Thomas Tuchel Hopes to Have N'Golo Kante Back in Chelsea Squad From Injury

Thomas Tuchel is hoping to welcome back Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante for their Premier League derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon. The 30-year-old has been suffering from injury of late after aggravating his ankle problem against Liverpool prior to the international break. Kante missed the Premier League opener against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Chelsea vs Zenit Live Result Updates: Lukaku Scores (1-0)

Great play patiently worked out by the home team, which ended with a masterful cross from Azpilicueta on the right that Romelu Lukaku headed in to open the scoring. The score is still level so far, although Chelsea is starting to play with quick transitions from defense to attack. Zenit must be very careful, because they can surprise the back of the defenders.
UEFA
IBTimes

Champions League: Will Ronaldo, Cavani Play Against Young Boys? Solskjaer Confirms Manchester United’s Squad

Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in Manchester United’s 22-man squad for their 2021-22 Champions League opener against Young Boys Tuesday. The upcoming match will be Ronaldo’s first Champions League trip with the Red Devils since 2009 final, which was his last appearance for the side before departing for Real Madrid ahead of the 2009-10 season.
PREMIER LEAGUE

