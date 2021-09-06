CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals' Jon Lester: Yields one run in no-decision

Cover picture for the articleLester allowed one run on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in Sunday's loss to Milwaukee. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision. The only real damage against Lester was Pablo Reyes' solo shot in the second inning. The veteran lefty was in line for his third win as a Cardinal before the bullpen collapsed in the ninth. Over his last three outings, he's allowed just three runs through 16.2 innings (1.62 ERA) with an 11:6 K:BB. Lester is projected to face the Reds at home next week.

