A long time coming for Malik Davis

Flashback to 2017… it wasn’t a good year for the Florida Gators. While Florida was headed to a 4-7 record and a coach that would inevitably be fired for making up death threats, there was one bright spot on offense through the middle of the year. True freshman Malik Davis was carving up defenses and reeled off five straight 90-yards or more rushing games. Injuries were a huge deal that season and the bug hit Davis as well and shortly into the game with Georgia he was done for the season with a nasty knee injury.