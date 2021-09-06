CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Coughs up grand slam

 3 days ago

Reyes (5-8) gave up a walkoff grand slam and blew the save in Sunday's loss to the Brewers. He was charged with one run. Reyes was called upon to protect a 5-2 lead with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth inning. He served up a walkoff grand slam to Daniel Vogelbach on his second pitch. He had worked two clean innings this month since blowing his last save chance Aug. 29. Giovanny Gallegos also struggled Sunday and the Cardinals' closer gig is still up in the air. Reyes' ERA is up to 3.00 through 60 innings.

