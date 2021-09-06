CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros' Luis Garcia: Allows three runs Sunday

 3 days ago

Garcia allowed three earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five across 4.2 innings against the Padres on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision. Garcia surrendered all three runs in the first inning on three hits and a walk. He did not allow any further damage, but he was pulled with two outs in the fifth inning. The 24-year-old has a 2.80 ERA with 34 punchouts in 32.1 innings over his last five starts. On the season, he has a 3.29 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with a 10.4 K/9 over 134 innings.

