Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Tagged with four runs

Sosa went 4-for-6 with two triples, five RBI and three runs Saturday in a 13-0 thrashing of the Pirates. Sosa plated the first runs of the contest for the Cardinals with a two-run triple in the second inning, then one-upped himself by driving home three runners with a bases-clearing triple in the following frame. Per Jason Catania of MLB.com, the infielder became the first Cardinals player to rack up at least two triples and five RBI in a game since Ken Boyer in 1962. Sosa has been outstanding at the plate across 19 contests in August, registering three games of three or more hits and batting .388 (19-for-49) with two homers, three triples, 11 runs and 10 RBI.