Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Tagged with four runs
Gallegos allowed four runs on three hits and a walk in Sunday's loss to Milwaukee. He struck out two batters in one inning of work. Gallegos was given the chance to record a five-out save Sunday. He finished off the eighth inning with ease before running into trouble in the ninth. He gave up a run before recording an out and then found himself in a bases-loaded jam. St. Louis elected to throw Alex Reyes on the mound after Gallegos' 30th pitch. Reyes immediately allowed a walkoff grand slam, charging Gallegos with three of those runs. With both of the teams' main closing options struggling, the Cardinals' closer role is still wide open. Gallegos now owns a 3.46 ERA through 67.2 innings.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0