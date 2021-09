No one will accuse U.S. men’s coach Gregg Berhalter of playing it safe. Needing a win in Honduras after collecting just two points in the first two World Cup qualifiers, Berhalter gave Ricardo Pepi a start in his first official appearance for the USMNT. The 18-year-old, who was eligible to play for both the USMNT and Mexico, only announced last week that he had chosen to represent the United States.