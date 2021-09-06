Color of Hockey: Lindo returns to Penguins to head community programs

Forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi agree to terms on a one-year, $6.1 million contract with Carolina Hurricanes. "I was just really excited when I saw the offer sheet the first time," Kotkaniemi said Sunday. "I thought how it would be over there. I had a good talk with [Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon] and Carolina, so I was just really excited. ... I mean, like I said, Carolina is a great team, they'll be a [Stanley Cup] contender next year. Everyone wants to be part of a team like that, so it was a good decision from our side."