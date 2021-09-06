Color of Hockey: Lindo returns to Penguins to head community programs
Selected by Pittsburgh in 2014 Draft, former forward's duties include overseeing O'Ree Academy. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog for the past nine years. Douglas joined NHL.com in March 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Jaden Lindo, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2014 and returns to the organization as manager of its Community Hockey Programs.www.nhl.com
