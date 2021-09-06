Motionless In White Live at Rocklahoma 2021
Motionless In White took to the Main/Freedom Stage here at Rocklahoma 2021 for an EPIC set. If you were in attendance you know first hand the piss and vinegar they brought to the main stage for their first appearance at Rocklahoma and hopefully not their last. Despite the heat and long day they got everyone on their feet and moving. Afterward as the crowd was moving to the Renegade Stage to catch another band it's all anyone was talking about. They're still talking about it. It was a great show for sure!z94.com
