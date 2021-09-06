Motionless In White Live at Rocklahoma 2021

The car behind me was rear-ended. “Dude! It’s just an accident,” the security guard yelled behind me as he ushered our car into the parking lot. The front hood of the car that caused the accident looked like a compressed accordion. A police car was on scene within seconds. Washed in relief from what was just avoided, we stepped out of the car and were immediately greeted by Candlebox playing the song immortalized by Kenny Powers in season three of Eastbound & Down. The roar of a crowd emanated from the distance. An old friend became my guide as we approached the festival grounds through a side fence. As he pushed open the gate, I felt like Dorothy stepping into prismatic Oz. For the first time in years, a sea of people stretched out into the horizon.