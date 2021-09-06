WINC Podcast (9/5): AEW All Out Review

Welcome to 411’s AEW All Out 2021 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Chicago, Illinois. Okay, it’s actually Hoffman Estates, but you get the point. We start with a recap of CM Punk’s return at Rampage a few weeks ago. Next up is a video package for MJF vs. Chris Jericho followed by a video package for Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander. We move on to a video package for Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall followed by a video package for Miro vs. Eddie Kingston. Next up is a video package for Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima followed by a video package for The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers. We move on to a video package for Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage before heading to live action on the Buy-In Show.