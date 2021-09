Zach Wilson ruffled feathers when he showed up late to Jets training camp this summer (the result of a brief contract dispute), but he’s been a man possessed since his arrival, dominating in his two preseason appearances (137.1 passer rating) while showing arguably the most polish of any quarterback in this year’s rookie class. While Wilson may not have faced the toughest competition during his three-year stint at BYU (the Cougars are an FBS independent), he did have the benefit of playing in a pro scheme under coach Kalani Sitake, which has made his adjustment easier relative to other QBs coming from spread and option-style offenses.