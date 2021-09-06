CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solheim Cup singles matches predictions! Previewing all 12 Monday match-ups

Cover picture for the articleBig momentum swings marked Day 2 at the 2021 Solheim Cup, which saw Team USA claw back from a deficit in the morning, then fall back slightly in the afternoon. Team Europe leads by two points heading into Monday’s singles matches, needing a tie in overall points to retain the cup. Here’s a snapshot of the 12 singles matches for the third and final day of play, including predictions for the outcome of each.

