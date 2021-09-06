CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

CADA looks to get more aggressive in property acquisition

By Ben van der Meer
Sacramento Business Journal
 3 days ago
One of the biggest players in housing around Downtown and Midtown Sacramento is looking to be a little more aggressive.

The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

