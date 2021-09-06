CADA looks to get more aggressive in property acquisition

Homebuilders on this list sold homes in Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer or Yolo counties. Not all responded to inquiries. Among them were: Woodside Homes of Northern California Inc., which ranked No. 6 last year; Beazer Homes Northern California, which ranked No. 9; Signature Homes Inc., which ranked No. 18; Discovery and Seeno Homes, which ranked No. 21; Towne Development of Sacramento Inc., which ranked No. 22; and Watt Communities, which ranked No. 23.