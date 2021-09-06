CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA vs. Canada, 2022 World Cup Qualifying: Community player ratings

By Rob Usry
starsandstripesfc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States men’s national team were held to their second straight draw to open World Cup qualifying. Despite opening the scoring in the second half, the U.S. were unable to gain the full three points against Canada, conceding midway through the last 45 minutes. Brenden Aaronson scored his first career qualifying goal to get things moving in the right direction, but the individual brilliance of Alphonso Davies was no match for the American backline as he set up Cyle Larin for the equalizer. It’s a bitter result for a team desperate to get back to the World Cup.

Brenden Aaronson
Alphonso Davies
Cyle Larin
#Canada #Open World #American #Usmnt
