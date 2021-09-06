CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Canada to Use the Leonardo Osprey Radar to Detect Oil Spills

By Editorial Team
everythingrf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransport Canada’s National Aerial Surveillance Program (NASP) will use the multi-domain Osprey radar developed by Leonardo as it conducts operations along Canada’s coastline. This radar will support environmental protection activities. Osprey has the ability to identify oil spills and rogue polluters at very long range, day or night. Crews conducting missions to help Canada stay safe will benefit from the radar’s powerful oil-spill detection and vessel tracking capabilities.

www.everythingrf.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spills#Radar#Osprey#Transport Canada#Nasp#St Airborne Systems#Canadian#Mca#The Us Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Osprey Radar To Equip Canadian Maritime Surveillance Platform

Leonardo’s Osprey flat-panel active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar has been adopted for use by Canada’s National Aerial Surveillance Program (NASP) to patrol the country’s vast coastline. The Osprey radar will be installed onto NASP’s newest twin-turboprop De Havilland Dash-8 aircraft... Subscription Required. Osprey Radar To Equip Canadian Maritime Surveillance...
Worldsuasnews.com

Orbital UAV receives Defence grant funding for production capability expansion

PERTH, AUSTRALIA: Orbital Corporation Ltd (‘Orbital UAV’, ‘the Company’) welcomed members of the Australian Army’s 13th Brigade to its operations in Balcatta in August, coinciding with the announcement of further successful Defence funding grants that continue to support the Company’s growing capabilities and production expansion. 13th Brigade visits Balcatta Headquartered...
Industryktoo.org

A new $350 million Bering Sea fish fight could hinge on a miniature Canadian railroad

A high-seas legal fight is causing havoc for one of Alaska’s biggest commercial fisheries, the Bering Sea pollock harvest out of Dutch Harbor. The quickly escalating saga involves hundreds of millions of dollars in fines, a miniature Canadian railway and Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and it stems from the way that one of Alaska’s biggest fishing companies, American Seafoods, is using an exemption in the federal law that typically allows only U.S. ships to move cargo between U.S. ports.
Energy Industrywbap.com

Oil Spill In Gulf Of Mexico

Washington (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard says cleanup crews are responding to a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida. The spill, which is ongoing, appears to be coming from a source underwater at an offshore drilling lease about two miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The reported location is near the site of a miles-long brown and black oil slick visible in aerial photos. So far, the growing oil slick appears to have remained out to sea and has not impacted the Louisiana shoreline. The Coast Guard identified an undersea pipeline owned by Houston based Talos Energy as the likely source, but the company says the oil isn’t theirs.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Gulf oil spill contained in aftermath of Hurricane Ida

Contractors hired by Houston-based Talos Energy have installed a containment dome over an oil pipe in the Gulf of Mexico that was damaged by Hurricane Ida. The independent offshore producer on Tuesday said the containment dome will allow contractors to recover leaking oil from the pipeline and transfer it to tanker ships. The damaged foot-long pipeline, the suspected source of the oil spill, is not owned by Talos, the company said.
Energy Industrygcaptain.com

Syrian Oil Spill From Baniyas Power Plant Spreads Into Mediterranean

(Reuters)–A massive fuel oil leak occurred last week from a power plant in Baniyas, located on Syria’s Mediterranean coast, according to naval tracking firm Tanker Trackers. Turkey is taking all measures to prevent an oil slick from Syria from spreading to the Karpas coast of Northern Cyprus, the Turkish vice...
Energy IndustryArkansas Online

Syria oil spill rolls into coastal town

DAMASCUS, Syria — An oil spill caused by leakage from a power plant inside one of Syria’s oil refineries is spreading along the coast of the Mediterranean country, Syria’s state news agency said and satellite photos showed Wednesday. SANA said the spill reached the coastal town of Jableh, about 12...
PoliticsWashington Examiner

China threatens to send warships inside US territorial waters

China, on Wednesday, threatened to send warships into U.S. territorial waters. The Global Times called on People's Liberation Army Navy warships to travel to "U.S. military bases in the Asia-Pacific and the U.S. allies' coastlines to conduct close-in reconnaissance operations and declare freedom of navigation." The editorial added that "the U.S. will definitely see the PLA show up at its doorstep in the not-too-distant future."
ScienceThrillist

Scientists Just Accidentally Discovered the Most Northern Island in the World

A new Island just popped up off the Northern coast of Greenland. Scientists from Denmark and Switzerland who landed by helicopter on it in July originally believed it was Oodaaq Island. Months later, journalist Martin Breum, who had accompanied them on the exhibition, went back through his notes and realized the team had been about 80 miles North of Oodaaq.
SciencePosted by
The Independent

Mystery over 80 skeletons, some with ‘hands tied behind backs’, found at building site

Experts are trying to solve the mystery behind dozens of skeletons, some with their hands tied behind backs, that were discovered in a mass grave at a Buckinghamshire building site.Around 80 bodies were found in late 2019 on land being prepared for a new retirement development.The pandemic slowed down building work at the site, but the skeletons will be radiocarbon-dated, The Independent understands.Experts know the skeletons date from between Roman times and the 18th century.But they were not buried in an “organised” cemetery or given a Christian burial.One theory proposed last year was that the bodies may date back...

Comments / 0

Community Policy