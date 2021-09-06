Canada to Use the Leonardo Osprey Radar to Detect Oil Spills
Transport Canada’s National Aerial Surveillance Program (NASP) will use the multi-domain Osprey radar developed by Leonardo as it conducts operations along Canada’s coastline. This radar will support environmental protection activities. Osprey has the ability to identify oil spills and rogue polluters at very long range, day or night. Crews conducting missions to help Canada stay safe will benefit from the radar’s powerful oil-spill detection and vessel tracking capabilities.www.everythingrf.com
Comments / 0