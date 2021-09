Tonight’s game started out positive for the Astros as Yuli Gurriel put the Astros on the board early with an RBI single to make 1-0 in the top of the 1st. Framber Valdez seemed to be holding his own on the mound. Then Kyle Tucker announced his presence by launching a home run to centerfield to make it 2-0 in the top of the second. Things were going in the right direction.