After the USMNT failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, they lost all benefit of the doubt from fans. Gregg Berhalter put together some solid results this summer in relatively meaningless CONCACAF tournaments over Mexico (albeit with plenty of shaky moments.) But now that they’re playing the only games that have truly mattered since the infamous 2017 defeat to Trinidad & Tobago, things have not gotten off to a good start.