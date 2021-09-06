Saturday night car accident caused by street race, one suspect arrested
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - One man has been arrested after a late night accident in Peoria Saturday. At approximately 11:03 p.m., Peoria Police responded to the area of Sterling and Reservoir regarding a two vehicle accident. Preliminary information indicated a black sedan was racing another vehicle, possibly a white sedan, northbound on Sterling when a third vehicle was struck by the black sedan.hoiabc.com
