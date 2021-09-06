CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Hero Academia Gives Crawler Impressive New Power

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Hero Academia has given The Crawler an impressive new power with the newest chapter of the Vigilantes spin-off series! Things have been very intense for Koichi Haimawari in the past few chapters as he hs begun what will presumably be his final fight as the Crawler. In the attempts to protect Pop Step from Number 6's army of proto-Nomus, he has come face to face with the villain directly. As Number 6 continued to fight Crawler, however, he started to notice that the young vigilante was somehow able to keep up with his attacks.

