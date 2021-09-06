My Hero Academia Gives Crawler Impressive New Power

My Hero Academia is building toward an epic climax to the series, and we're seeing some of the biggest supporting characters finally stepping up into the limelight. As Izuku Midoriya has embraced the full power of One For All - but also the singular obsession of bringing All For One down all by himself. Deku's friends in Class 1-A all united to show him they are truly ready to step up and take on All For One's forces by his side; however, convincing the rest of society to accept Izuku and the threat that comes with him is a different challenge. But it's a challenge that Ochaco Uraraka steps up to meet!