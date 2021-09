Soul Asylum is one band that hasn’t been idle during the pandemic. The long-lived Minneapolis group’s latest studio album, “Hurry Up and Wait,” came out during mid-April, with the pandemic shutdown set in and no touring possible. Nevertheless frontman Dave Pirner and the current Soul Asylum crew did its part with livestreams and also recorded “Born Free,” a set of acoustic versions of “Hurry Up and Wait” songs, and released “Stand Up and Be Strong,” an EP of previously unreleased live songs.