Bridgeport, WA

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE IS HERE...

Wenatchee World
 8 days ago

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT on August 18, 2021, the City of Bridgeport has accepted as complete an application from the Douglas County PUD of East Wenatchee, Washington for a shoreline substantial development permit for the construction of a 10' wide gravel trail connecting two Douglas PUD recreation facilities (Marina and Conklin Landing Parks. The trail will be constructed on Douglas PUD property between 2nd Street and 7th Street, Bridgeport, WA. The total length of the trail will be 0.5 miles. The existing surface will be grubbed and graded to remove vegetation and large rocks, however most of the trail will be comprised of imported gravel fill. The proposed trail is within shoreline jurisdiction and will be no closer than 20 feet to the ordinary highwater mark at any point of trail development. Less than 1 acre will be disturbed during development of the gravel trail. The project is in the NE ¼ of Section 15, T 29 N, R 25 EWM.

