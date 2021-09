SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Councilmember Katie Valenzuela say they are pushing for changes to the prison release system after the killing of a Land Park woman by a parolee. Troy Davis, 51, is accused of sexually assaulting and killing 61-year-old Mary Tibbitts and her two dogs before setting the home on fire. He was reportedly seen on a neighbor’s surveillance camera just a day before the killing. Davis was recently released from prison under California’s zero bail policy – despite his criminal history including charges of violent crimes like assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. In a joint statement...