On 9/11, Shumi Brody walked into the North Tower of the World Trade Center to start her new job as a legal assistant. She stopped off on the 44th floor on her way to her new offices 12 stories up when the building started to shake. “It must be an earthquake,” she told herself. The then 22-year-old pressed the elevator button to head up, hoping her new coworkers would know what was going on. The elevator never came.