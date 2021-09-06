CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Buffett Plays The Eagles Classic ‘Take It Easy’ with His Band in New Clip from JAS Aspen Snowmass Festival

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Life for Jimmy Buffett really is one long cruise. While at the JAS Aspen Snowmass Festival, his band was seen jamming Take It Easy. Of course, the classic Eagles track is unmistakable. As a great song with great harmony, it lends itself to sitting around jamming with friends. A catchy...

