An update on a stabbing we told you about last week… the victim has been identified. According to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden, 38 year old Freddie Matthews Jr. was pronounced dead at a hospital after allegedly being stabbed by his neighbor on August 17th. 43 year old Ismail Dickerson was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. According to warrants, Dickerson and Matthews were neighbors who had an ongoing dispute. Officers were called to the home on the 1300 block of Dunbar Street on the 17th and began their investigation.