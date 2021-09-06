CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tri-Cities drug deal gone wrong lands 3 in jail for drive-by shooting

By Cameron Probert, Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.)
 3 days ago

Sep. 5—PASCO, Wa. — Two more people were arrested in connection to a Pasco drug deal that led to a drive-by shooting. Aaron Davis Lighthall, 23, of Pasco, and Brianna Jeanette Olea, 30, of Richland, were booked into the Franklin County jail in connection with the Aug. 5 shooting on North 18th Avenue.

