Oldest scotch whiskey in the world to sold at auction

 3 days ago
The oldest single-malt scotch whiskey ever bottled is expected to sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars at auction.

Sotheby's says the 80-year-old scotch will be up for grabs next month in Hong Kong.

The whiskey is from the Glenlivet Distillery and was originally put into an oak cask back in 1940.

It will come in a specially designed decanter and oak case.

Some auction officials think it could sell between $100,000 and $200,000.

if you don't bid you still can get a taste, Gordon and Macphail plan to release 249 additional decanters of the 80-year-old scotch.

