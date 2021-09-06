East Moline house fire under investigation

Sep. 5—A house fire in East Moline is under investigation, according to fire officials. The fire at 109 16th Avenue was called out at 2:20 p.m. This story will be updated. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.