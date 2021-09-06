Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-05 19:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 714 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hayden, Winkelman and Christmas. This includes the following highways AZ Route 177 between mile markers 137 and 138. AZ Route 77 between mile markers 135 and 143...and between mile markers 146 and 149. Water will be draining through Dripping Spring Wash and Mineral creek, impacting low water crossings and other tributaries. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
