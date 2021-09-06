CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gila County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 19:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 714 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hayden, Winkelman and Christmas. This includes the following highways AZ Route 177 between mile markers 137 and 138. AZ Route 77 between mile markers 135 and 143...and between mile markers 146 and 149. Water will be draining through Dripping Spring Wash and Mineral creek, impacting low water crossings and other tributaries. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
County
Gila County, AZ
City
Winkelman, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Az Route#Spring Wash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 08:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Pearl River. * Until Sunday evening. * At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.3 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank.
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Lafayette; Madison FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Lafayette and Madison. In south central Georgia, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes and Thomas. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * Around 2 inches of rain is possible through sunrise, with local amounts to 4 inches.
Cumberland County, NCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Sampson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Sampson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SAMPSON...SOUTHEASTERN HARNETT AND EASTERN CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 554 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Godwin, or 13 miles northeast of Fayetteville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dunn, Godwin, Erwin, Eastover, Coats, Stedman, Wade, Salemburg, Falcon and Autryville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cumberland County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Sampson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Sampson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SAMPSON...SOUTHEASTERN HARNETT AND EASTERN CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 554 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Godwin, or 13 miles northeast of Fayetteville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dunn, Godwin, Erwin, Eastover, Coats, Stedman, Wade, Salemburg, Falcon and Autryville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 08:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.7 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 18.0 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads.
Hernando County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hernando, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 09:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-10 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hernando; Sumter .Heavy showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to move eastward off the Gulf this morning. The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Sumter County in central Florida Citrus County in west central Florida Northwestern Hernando County in west central Florida * Until 1100 AM EDT. * At 836 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Spring Hill, Brooksville, Inverness, Wildwood, Bushnell, Homosassa Springs, Beverly Hills, Weeki Wachee, Crystal River, Pine Island, and Timber Pines.
Hernando County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hernando, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 09:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-10 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hernando; Sumter .Heavy showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to move eastward off the Gulf this morning. The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Sumter County in central Florida Citrus County in west central Florida Northwestern Hernando County in west central Florida * Until 1100 AM EDT. * At 836 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Spring Hill, Brooksville, Inverness, Wildwood, Bushnell, Homosassa Springs, Beverly Hills, Weeki Wachee, Crystal River, Pine Island, and Timber Pines.
Cumberland County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Cumberland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SAMPSON...SOUTHEASTERN HARNETT AND EASTERN CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 554 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Godwin, or 13 miles northeast of Fayetteville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dunn, Godwin, Erwin, Eastover, Coats, Stedman, Wade, Salemburg, Falcon and Autryville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Warren County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 02:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Warren FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WARREN AND EASTERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 211 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Hackettstown, Wilson, Washington, Blairstown, Nazareth, Bangor, Pen Argyl, Wind Gap, and Belvidere. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 71 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 1 and 22. Although the heaviest rain has left the warned area, it will take time for the runoff to recede. Any additional rainfall, even light rain, will exacerbate any flooding that is ongoing. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Warren County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 02:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Warren FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WARREN AND EASTERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 211 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Hackettstown, Wilson, Washington, Blairstown, Nazareth, Bangor, Pen Argyl, Wind Gap, and Belvidere. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 71 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 1 and 22. Although the heaviest rain has left the warned area, it will take time for the runoff to recede. Any additional rainfall, even light rain, will exacerbate any flooding that is ongoing. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Dawes County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 07:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sheridan Enhanced Fire Danger Today Hot and dry conditions will create enhanced fire danger today. Fires may grow rapidly and become difficult to control. Avoid outdoor burning and use caution when disposing of hot coals from the grill.
Shasta County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Trinity SCATTERED DRY THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON INTO TONIGHT .Scattered high-based showers and dry thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon in Trinity County, followed by additional development across portions of Lake and interior Mendocino Counties this evening. Erratic and gusty outflow winds may accompany showers and thunderstorms, particularly this afternoon and evening. Showers and storms will reach peak coverage during the evening, and then exit the region late tonight. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT FRIDAY * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered dry thunderstorms are expected to develop over Trinity County during the afternoon, with additional activity forming over portions of Lake and Mendocino Counties during the evening. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusty and erratic outflow winds up to 40 mph possible near showers or thunderstorms. * IMPACTS...Lightning and gusty outflow winds will increase the threat for fire starts and rapid fire spread.
Harnett County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harnett, Sampson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 18:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Harnett; Sampson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SAMPSON...SOUTHEASTERN HARNETT AND EASTERN CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 554 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Godwin, or 13 miles northeast of Fayetteville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dunn, Godwin, Erwin, Eastover, Coats, Stedman, Wade, Salemburg, Falcon and Autryville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Bay County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 21:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Gulf FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT/1 AM EDT/ TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAY, SOUTHWESTERN CALHOUN AND NORTHWESTERN GULF COUNTIES At 808 PM CDT /908 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 4 Hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Panama City, Callaway, Port St. Joe, Springfield, Mexico Beach, Tyndall Air Force Base, Wewahitchka, Parker, Wetappo, Overstreet, Allanton, Davis Beach, Beacon Hill, Saint Joe Beach, Honeyville, Highland View, Bay Harbor, Milltown, Bayou George and Majette. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Dawes County, NEweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Pine Ridge, Nebraska National Forest, Oglala National Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or are expected to develop with high certainty. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Pine Ridge, Nebraska National Forest, Oglala National Grasslands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY THURSDAY FOR FWZ 301 AND 311 FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FWZ 301...302...303 AND NORTHERN 308 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 311 * WIND...West to northwest winds around 15 to 20 MPH with occasional gusts 30 to 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * HAINES...6. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Northampton County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 02:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Northampton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WARREN AND EASTERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 211 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Hackettstown, Wilson, Washington, Blairstown, Nazareth, Bangor, Pen Argyl, Wind Gap, and Belvidere. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 71 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 1 and 22. Although the heaviest rain has left the warned area, it will take time for the runoff to recede. Any additional rainfall, even light rain, will exacerbate any flooding that is ongoing. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Nantucket, MAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Nantucket by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Nantucket A Strong Thunderstorm Will Impact Nantucket Through 945 AM EDT At 848 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing gusty winds and a waterspout about 10 miles southwest of Nantucket, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Nantucket. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Los Angeles County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Cuyama Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 04:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 96 to 106. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, Cuyama Valley and San Luis Obispo County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk for heat- related illness for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors.
Moore County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Moore by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 11:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Moore FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN MOORE COUNTY At 1128 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated rain is becoming lighter and moving to the east. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Robbins.
Moore County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Moore by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 11:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Moore FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN MOORE COUNTY At 1128 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated rain is becoming lighter and moving to the east. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Robbins.

Comments / 0

Community Policy