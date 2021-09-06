CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California recall candidate Larry Elder visits Butte County

By Kelly DeLeon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOROVILLE, Calif. — California recall candidate Larry Elder was in Butte County alongside California Representative Doug LaMalfa. LaMalfa endorsed Elder saying in a recent press release, "By the end of January, we could all see the drought coming, yet he [Governor Gavin Newsom] wasted the state's water all winter and spring meaning we have no water for people, the environment, or farms. Unlike Gavin, Larry Elder has the common sense that will shake up Sacramento."

