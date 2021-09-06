PCG Edutainment Provides College Courses for Music Artists Attending Accredited Universities Across the US; Establishes Partnership with Kennesaw State University

Kansas State University is among the top 30 campuses in six regions selected for its institutional support and commitment to LGBTQ inclusion in policy, program and practice. For the fifth consecutive year, Campus Pride lists Kansas State University as one of its Best of the Best LGBTQ-friendly colleges and universities. The university is the only school in Kansas to be included in the listing and is one of the more than 435 campuses that are part of the Campus Pride index.