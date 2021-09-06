CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayley Mills Shares Far Worse Suffering She Had Than Losing Hard Earned $17M as Child Star

Cover picture for the articleFormer Disney star Hayley Mills, who appeared in big shows such as "The Parent Trap" and "That Darn Cat!," also had her downside turn when she lost $17 million as she turned 21. Mills was one of the most famous child actors back in the 1960s of Hollywood, where with...

