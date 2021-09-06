Notre Dame football: Kyle Hamilton playing like a top-5 pick against FSU
The Notre Dame football program has an elite safety in Kyle Hamilton, and he is playing like a top-5 pick against Florida State in Week 1. Heading into their matchup against the Florida State Seminoles, the Notre Dame football team had some questions on both sides of the ball. However, one area where they had no question was at safety, where Kyle Hamilton is one of the best defensive players in the country.slapthesign.com
